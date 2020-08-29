Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0286 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $9.95 million and $1.27 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.01653039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00192236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

