NAGA Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Upbit. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $2,286.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.18 or 0.05441280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014611 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

