Nebula AI (NBAI) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $731,740.37 and $587.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05434062 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,935,184,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

