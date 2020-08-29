Nervos Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.56 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $135.87 million and $8.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CKB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 28,769,293,349 coins and its circulating supply is 20,472,345,358 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nervos Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

