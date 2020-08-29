Netrum (NTR) Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 110.1% higher against the US dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $37,023.83 and $1.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001599 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000734 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

