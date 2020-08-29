Neumark Achieves Market Cap of $5.45 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a market cap of $5.45 million and $3,714.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neumark

Neumark is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 69,754,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,236,250 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

