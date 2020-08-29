NevaCoin (NEVA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $182.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,850.64 and $182.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001692 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,342,460 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

