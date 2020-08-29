Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Nexo has a total market cap of $80.90 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, Allbit, DDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.