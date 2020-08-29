Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for 3.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 34.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

KRNT stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 185,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.73 and a beta of 1.63. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $63.59.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

