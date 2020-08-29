Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,088. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $131.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $2,243,108.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,472 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,281 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

