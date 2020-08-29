Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,076 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,972 shares of company stock worth $2,289,793. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. 404,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,874. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 281.78, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.14.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

