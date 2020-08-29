Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $5.42 Million Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Palomar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.25% of Palomar worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Palomar by 50.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,605,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Palomar by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 157,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of PLMR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.01. 309,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $110.84.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $63,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $1,034,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $6,372,276. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

