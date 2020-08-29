Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 34.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alteryx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alteryx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. 2,522,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.37 and a beta of 1.38. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $433,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $4,260,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,289 shares of company stock worth $24,167,453. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

