Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,885,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $9,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,915.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,038,412 shares of company stock valued at $934,267,140. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,260. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

