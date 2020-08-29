Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,183 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000. Dicks Sporting Goods makes up 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Dicks Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 2,835,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.