Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000. Eldorado Resorts accounts for about 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of Eldorado Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERI. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 470.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERI. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.80.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

