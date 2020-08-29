Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 775.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 64.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 409,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

