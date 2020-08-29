Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 11,477 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $417,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $87.25. 1,327,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

