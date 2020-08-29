Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 1,452,593 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 98.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,452,593 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,989,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

NYSE TDOC traded down $7.20 on Friday, reaching $208.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,481. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average is $174.33. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

