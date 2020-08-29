Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 1,799 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

