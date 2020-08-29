Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 26,100 Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in argenx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in argenx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $228.93. 271,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,980. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.32. argenx SE – has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $272.74.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

