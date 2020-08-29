Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $194.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.60.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.03. 750,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,413. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

