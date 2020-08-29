NPCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,221.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. NPCoin has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $4,221.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00043825 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.