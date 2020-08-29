NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $330.52 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $61.06 or 0.00525600 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $330.52 million and $89.73 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.01654013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00189181 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.16 or 2.84192624 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 7,348,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,412,911 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

