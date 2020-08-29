Obyte (GBYTE) Price Tops $26.93 on Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and approximately $16,401.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.93 or 0.00231579 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001274 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.