OKB Reaches Market Capitalization of $325.66 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00047113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market capitalization of $325.66 million and approximately $63.48 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.28 or 0.05523004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

