OmiseGO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $377.06 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges including TDAX, Coinsuper, FCoin and TOPBTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000993 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Coinrail, Kucoin, TOPBTC, FCoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, Coinnest, Neraex, CoinBene, Braziliex, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Bitbns, C2CX, Cryptopia, BitMart, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex, Ovis, CoinTiger, Crex24, Bit-Z, DragonEX, IDEX, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Hotbit, Exmo, Binance, Iquant, DigiFinex, OKEx, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Livecoin, IDAX, OTCBTC, TDAX, ChaoEX, DDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui, Upbit, Coinone, BX Thailand, Tidex, Koinex, Gate.io, Huobi, Tokenomy, CoinEx, COSS, GOPAX, AirSwap, Bithumb, B2BX, Coinsuper, Zebpay, ZB.COM and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

