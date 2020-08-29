Ondori 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Ondori has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $3.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00570107 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.01453716 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000725 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004888 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

