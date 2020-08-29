Orion Protocol Price Reaches $3.69 on Major Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00031773 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $33.76 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.01654013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00189181 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.16 or 2.84192624 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,145,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

