Own (CHX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.92 or 0.05515052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Own

CHX is a token. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

