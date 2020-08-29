OWNDATA Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 260.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 262.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $1.52 million and $109.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00080785 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00288289 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039892 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000343 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007846 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.