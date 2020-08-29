Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Receives $13.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.90. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,643.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

