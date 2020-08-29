ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $153.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,294.52 or 1.06792370 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003172 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000853 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00160989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

