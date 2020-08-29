PARSIQ Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 420.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $25.98 million and $1.73 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00081130 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00291276 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039864 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000344 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007935 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,172,933 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

