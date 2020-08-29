Particl Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00006301 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $137,951.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002154 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,679,770 coins and its circulating supply is 9,194,322 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

