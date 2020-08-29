PENG Achieves Market Cap of $89,414.91 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PENG has a market cap of $89,414.91 and $76.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01659004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00194320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,335,149,850 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,681,487 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

