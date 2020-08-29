Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.11 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and approximately $987,099.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 165,957,630 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.