Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Tops $1.09 Million

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $11,366.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 78,078,163 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.