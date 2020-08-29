PLNcoin (PLNC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded up 105.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $3,931.67 and $3.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLNcoin has traded up 105.6% against the US dollar. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

42-coin (42) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,867.64 or 3.28925467 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00016059 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

