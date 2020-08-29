POA Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $680,941.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bibox. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

