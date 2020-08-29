Populous Tops 1-Day Volume of $920,191.00 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, DragonEX and Bithumb. Populous has a market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $920,191.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Bithumb and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

