PotCoin Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $3,622.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,529.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.03512233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.98 or 0.02350261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00501291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00815259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00700974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013888 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,594,822 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

