Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $44.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.
Several research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.
NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $47.03. 247,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,183. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 440,088 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Potlatchdeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
