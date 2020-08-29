Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $44.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $47.03. 247,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,183. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 440,088 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.