Power Ledger Trading Up 7.4% This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $50.79 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.73 or 0.05646829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,567,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.