PRiVCY (PRIV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $30,380.37 and $5.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00079688 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040117 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

