Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Increased by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 4.3% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $62,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 99.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Progressive by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Progressive by 19.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,765. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.