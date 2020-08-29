Project Pai Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and Huobi. Project Pai has a market cap of $26.04 million and approximately $623,875.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.79 or 0.05566387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,693,240,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,291,784 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HBUS, OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

