PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 56.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $116,239.99 and $84.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00742659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.01685879 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,832.77 or 1.02781687 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00148129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005405 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

