Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $5.01 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00043510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $349,799.72 and $88.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00143614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.01647060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00190901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,833 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

