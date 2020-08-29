Qitmeer Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.95 million and $244,411.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00143586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01652253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00200142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00186905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinEgg, Allcoin, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

